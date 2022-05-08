scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex: Survey halted over plea seeking court-appointed official’s removal

On April 8, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar had appointed Kumar as advocate commissioner to carry out the survey and directed him to “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report.

By: Express News Serivce | Lucknow |
May 8, 2022 4:25:46 am
Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque, Kashi Vishwanath, Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, Varanasi, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsKashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque. (File)

A day after the court-ordered videographic survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the disputed Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex began in Varanasi, the process had to be halted on Saturday after the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (Gyanvapi) filed an application in a local court seeking the replacement of Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar, accusing him of being “biased”.

On April 8, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar had appointed Kumar as advocate commissioner to carry out the survey and directed him to “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report.

The court’s direction came on a petition filed by five Hindu women in August 2021 seeking an order to allow them to worship at the site. Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, “The survey could not be conducted as some people from the Muslim community didn’t let the Advocate Commissioner conduct the survey. At the place where the so-called mosque exists, some Muslims gathered at the entrance and didn’t let us enter. So, we had to return.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Confirming that an application was filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, requesting the replacement of the Advocate Commissioner by the lawyers representing the mosque, Jain said, “The matter will be heard by the court on Monday and we will raise our objections to the hindrances being created by the Muslim side.” An official of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said, “When our objection is in the court seeking change of Advocate Commissioner, how can the same person head the commission which is conducting the survey,” said the official. Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said, “We have filed an application seeking a replacement of the Advocate Commissioner. On Monday, the matter will be heard by the court again where all parties, including the Advocate Commissioner, will present their side.”

Best of Express Premium

A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?Premium
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right placePremium
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right place
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...Premium
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...
More Premium Stories >>

The survey had started on Friday afternoon and was halted briefly after a group of lawyers representing the mosque accused Kumar of being “biased”.

“Kumar didn’t act like a court-appointed official, and his behaviour showed bias towards the Hindu side during the survey,” Yadav, who was present during the survey, told The Indian Express on Friday evening.

More from Lucknow

On April 21, the Allahabad HC dismissed a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (Gyanvapi), challenging the local court’s order, which had ordered the videographic survey.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement