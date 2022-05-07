Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex: Court-ordered survey begins

A VIDEOGRAPHIC survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the disputed Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, as ordered by a local court last month, began on Friday amid heavy security.

According to officials, the survey that started in the afternoon was stopped for some time as lawyers representing the mosque accused Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar, appointed by the court to conduct the inspection, of being “biased”.

On April 8, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar had appointed Kumar to carry out the survey and asked him to submit a report at the next hearing on May 10.

The court’s direction came on a petition filed by five women in August 2021 seeking an order to allow them to worship at the site. The petition was filed by Rakhi Singh, a resident of Delhi, and four others, through their counsel, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain.

On April 21, the Allahabad HC dismissed a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (Gyanvapi), challenging the local court’s order.

Advocate Jain, however, said this was a “tactic” to stop the survey and termed the allegations “baseless”.