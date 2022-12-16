Kashi Tamil Sangamam concludes today, Amit Shah to attend the closing ceremony

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the month-long one of its kind event organised by the Central government to celebrate the age-old links between the cultures of Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, will conclude on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be presiding over the concluding session with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Uttar Padesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kisan Reddy in attendance.

“The last batch of about 200 delegates will leave for Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Apart from the last batch of delegates, the event is open to the public as well on Friday… All the preparations have been made,” Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

The Sangamam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. Since then, 12 different groups of students, scholars, artisans, folk artists, and traders have visited Varanasi one by one. Each group had about 200 to 250 delegates who participated in a series of events organised at different places across the city. The concluding ceremony will take place on Banaras Hindu University campus.

Exhibitions on handloom, handicrafts, books, and cuisines were also held in Varanasi as part of the month-long celebrations. There were also performances by artists from both Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with K V Krishnan, grandnephew of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, in Varanasi on December 11. PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with K V Krishnan, grandnephew of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, in Varanasi on December 11. PTI

Apart from visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham and other places of significance in Varanasi, the participating delegates were also taken to Ayodhya.

“The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions (of the North and South) closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions,” the official note for the event, organised by the Ministry of Education, stated.

The past one week also saw several Union ministers visiting Varanasi to take part in the celebrations.

Advertisement

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, visited Textiles Art Exhibition on Thursday. He also held an interaction with exporters as part of the Sangamam event. On Wednesday, he along with Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan and Union Minister of State for Textile Darshana Jardosh took part in a “Textile Conclave”, which was organised as part of the Sangamam.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also participated in different events. Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar was also in Varanasi last week to take part in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, sources said that during his visit to Varanasi, which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, Shah is likely to hold a meeting with BJP office bearers.