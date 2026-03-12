Kasganj tragedy repeats in Agra: 9-yr-old slips from bus floor hole, crushed to death

Police later registered an FIR against the school manager and the bus driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Barely a week after a seven-year-old girl was crushed after slipping through a damaged portion of the floor of a moving school bus in Kasganj area of Uttar Pradesh, an identical tragedy has come to light from Agra.

Police said that a nine-year-old girl allegedly slipped through a broken section of the school bus floor that was covered with a wooden board on Wednesday, leading to her death.

“The bus driver fled with the vehicle. We have not yet seen the bus and are still trying to ascertain how exactly the incident took place. The bus does not belong to the school and was hired from a private vendor. We are trying to trace the vehicle and are also in touch with the parents of other students as well as the school authorities,” said Agra Circle Officer Devesh Singh, adding that residents of the area have claimed that the child slipped from a damaged section of the bus.