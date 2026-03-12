Kasganj tragedy repeats in Agra: 9-yr-old slips from bus floor hole, crushed to death

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Barely a week after a seven-year-old girl was crushed after slipping through a damaged portion of the floor of a moving school bus in Kasganj area of Uttar Pradesh, an identical tragedy has come to light from Agra.
Police said that a nine-year-old girl allegedly slipped through a broken section of the school bus floor that was covered with a wooden board on Wednesday, leading to her death.
“The bus driver fled with the vehicle. We have not yet seen the bus and are still trying to ascertain how exactly the incident took place. The bus does not belong to the school and was hired from a private vendor. We are trying to trace the vehicle and are also in touch with the parents of other students as well as the school authorities,” said Agra Circle Officer Devesh Singh, adding that residents of the area have claimed that the child slipped from a damaged section of the bus.
The Class I student, Naina, a resident of the Etmadpur area, used to commute to school on the same bus with other children from her locality.
According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when she was returning home. Residents of the area said the girl allegedly fell on the road through a broken portion of the bus floor and was crushed by its wheels.
Locals immediately alerted the school authorities, who took the injured child to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The other students travelling in the bus were later dropped off at their homes. Meanwhile, the victim’s family was informed about the incident, following which they rushed to the hospital.
On March 1, a seven-year-old girl died after allegedly slipping through a damaged portion of the floor of a moving school bus in Kasganj district while returning home from school. The kindergarten student was travelling in the bus along with three other children, including her elder brother.
Police later registered an FIR against the school manager and the bus driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram