Muslim youth found dead inside Kasganj police station, was called for questioning in ‘kidnapping’ case

A 22-year-old Muslim youth was found dead inside a police station in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Altaf, a labourer, was brought to the Kotwali police station for questioning in an elopement case of a minor Hindu girl. A resident of Nagla Syed in the district, Altaf’s body was found hanging inside the toilet of the police station.

Police have launched a detailed inquiry into the case. Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Botre Rohan Pramod, has suspended five policemen, including the SHO, Virendra Singh. Other four cops are two sub-inspectors and two constables.

Altaf’s family blamed the police for his death and held a protest outside the hospital where the autopsy was being conducted yesterday. The matter was resolved after senior police officials assured strict action against policemen found guilty. Heavy police force has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Acting SHO of Kotwali police station, Ramesh Prasad said the autopsy report stated death due to hanging. He added that the minor girl is still untraceable.

According to the police, the girl from the Hindu family where Altaf was working as a labourer, went missing. Her father lodged an FIR against Altaf under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage).

The SP said Altaf was called for questioning at the police station on Tuesday morning. During interrogation, he requested the police to go to the toilet. He was sent to the toilet located inside the lock-up of the police station. When Altaf did not return for long, the police went inside and found that he had attempted to hang himself with his jacket. Altaf was found unconscious. Policemen rushed him to the community health center where he died during treatment.

“Inquiry is going on into the death of Altaf. So far, no FIR has been lodged into the matter,” said Ramesh Prasad.

Altaf’s father Chand Mia said that on Monday evening, a police team had come to his house and asked to send his son for questioning in a case. “Police told me that they suspect my son’s role in the case and wanted to question him. I handed my son to the police who came to my house. When I went to the police outpost, the police turned me back. After 24 hours, the police now say my son had hanged himself. I would say, the police had hanged my son,” said the father.