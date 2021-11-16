Kasganj custodial death: ‘missing’ minor girl found, say cops

DAYS AFTER a 22-year-old man, detained over a minor girl going “missing” in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at a police station, police said they had found the 16-year-old girl and produced her before a local court on Monday.

According to police, the girl was “recovered safely” from Kasganj railway station on Friday, three days after the man, Altaf, was found dead. Sources said the girl will be handed over to her family on Tuesday.

“The girl was recovered safely from Kasganj railway station. Teams had been formed and we tracked her location after surveillance. A medical examination was carried out the following day, there was no sign of any form of injury. Her statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate and further aspects of the case will be investigated,” said Botre Rohan Pramod, SP, Kasganj.

Police sources said that the girl, in her statement, said she knew Altaf.

Police had earlier said the couple were in a relationship, but had fallen out. “Altaf told us that they had been in a relationship,” the SP said, adding that they had evidence to prove it. Police said the two had met when the girl’s family carried out construction work at their house five months ago, and Altaf was hired as a labourer.

Last week, Altaf was picked up for questioning on a complaint by the girl’s family, who accused him of kidnapping her. He was found dead at the police station on November 9. Police claimed that he had hanged himself with a drawstring from the hood of his jacket, using a water pipe in a toilet that is a couple of feet from the ground.

An FIR against unidentified policemen, under IPC Section 302 (murder), has been lodged at the Kasganj police station in connection with Altaf’s death. UP officials said a departmental inquiry and a magisterial probe into the custodial death are being conducted simultaneously.