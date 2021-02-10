Kasganj: Constable dead, S-I critical after attack; history-sheeter under police lens

The accident took place in the Jalalpur police station area of Jaunpur district.

A police constable died and a sub-inspector was severely injured in an attack in Kasganj district’s Nagla Dheemar village on Tuesday. They had gone there to paste a court proclamation order at the house of a man with an extensive criminal record, officials said.

The police identified the deceased constable as Devendra Singh. Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar Pal, who was severely injured, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is in a critical condition, according to doctors.

The two policemen, posted at the Sidhpura station, had gone to the village to paste the court order at Moti’s house, said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. Moti is allegedly involved in the operation of an illegal liquor manufacturing unit and is named in 11 cases.

The police suspect that the two were hit with sticks and other objects. In the evening, they were informed that Kumar, seriously injured, was lying on a bridge at the village. A police team went to the spot, and also recovered Devendra Singh’s body in a nearby field.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh for the constable’s family, and a government job for a dependent. The chief minister has also demanded strict action against the accused, directing the police to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA).