Kasganj Clash: BKU-Swaraj demands fresh FIR, says Dy SP ‘pre-planned attack with local BJP leaders’

With no arrests made in connection with the Monday night clash outside Kasganj Kotwali Police Station, the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Swaraj has sent a fresh complaint to DIG (Aligarh Range), alleging that local BJP leaders and Deputy SP (Kasganj) Ajit Singh Chauhan hatched a plan to attack their protesting workers who were demanding action against a sub-inspector for seeking bribes. Police have rejected the charges.

“BJP leaders and the local police, including Deputy SP (Kasganj) Ajit Singh Chauhan worked together and pre-planned the attack on us on Monday night. The power supply in the area suddenly went out and CCTV cameras were turned off at the police station before we were attacked with iron rods and sticks,” BKU-Swaraj state unit chief Ashish Pandey said, demanding the registration of a fresh FIR.

Already, three FIRs have been filed in connection with Monday’s incident. Police have booked 51 BKU workers and 150 unidentified people for “assaulting policemen on duty, trying to breach peace and ransacking office”. The other two cross-FIRs have been registered on complaints lodged by BKU-Swaraj leader Sujeet Satyadarshi and BJP’s farmer unit district chief DS Lodhi.

Dismissing the allegations, Deputy SP Chauhan said: “BKU-Swaraj leaders can level allegations on anyone, but the fact is that Kasganj police ensured that injured farmers get immediate and better treatment in Aligarh and we got them shifted there. We have registered three FIRs from every faction. We will take action once we complete our investigation,” the Deputy SP told The Indian Express over the phone.

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer AP Kishore had confirmed that nearly four dozen people were injured in Monday’s clashes with 16 having serious wounds.

According to BKU-Swaraj, all those injured are members of their outfit. It has also demanded adequate compensation for the “injured farmers”. “Police have 10 days to act against those named in the fresh complaint. Or else, we will lay a siege to the district SP office on October 10,” BKU-Swaraj national president Kuldeep Pandey added.

Meanwhile, DIG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar said he was not aware of any fresh complaint sent by BKU-Swaraj. “Directives have already been issued to take action against all those who were responsible for the trouble on Monday night. Three FIRs have been files and the investigation is on,” he said.