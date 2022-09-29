scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Kasganj clash: 3 FIRs filed, no arrests yet

Police said a group of farmers, affiliated with BKU-Swaraj, ransacked Kasganj Kotwali Police Station on Monday after a daylong protest against a sub-inspector for allegedly demanding bribe.

BKU-Swaraj members have, however, alleged that a group of BJP workers attacked them with iron rods and sticks on Monday night when they were protesting outside the police station.

Two days after clashes took place allegedly between members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Swaraj) and BJP workers in Kasganj town that left 16 people seriously injured, police have registered three FIRs and transferred a sub-inspector to the police lines. No one has been arrested till now.

BKU-Swaraj members have, however, alleged that a group of BJP workers attacked them with iron rods and sticks on Monday night when they were protesting outside the police station. They also accused the police of being hand in glove with BJP workers.

The local BJP unit, on the other hand, alleged that BKU-Swaraj workers gheraoed a party leader and beat him up.

Police have lodged an FIR against 51 BKU workers and 150 unidentified people for “assaulting policemen on duty, trying to breach peace and ransacking office”. The other two cross-FIRs have been registered on complaints lodged by BKU-Swaraj leader Sujeet Satyadarshi and BJP’s farmer unit district chief DS Lodhi.

“On Monday, people associated with a farmer union were protesting at Kotwali police station demanding action against an S-I.  In the evening, protesters indulged in violence… We will take legal action against them,” DIG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar said.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:30:04 am
