Kappan shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday shifted journalist Siddique Kappan, lodged at Mathura district jail, to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for better treatment.

“A deputy jailor and a medical officer has also been sent with him for any emergency while on the way to Delhi and also get help Kappan admitted in hospital,” said Mathura jail Superintendent, Shailendra Maitrey adding that he has been informed later in the day that Kappan has been admitted at AIIMS.

Kappan was arrested in Mathura in October on charges of conspiracy to create caste violence in Hathras, where a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The UP police booked him under UAPA.