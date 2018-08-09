Kanwar Yatra: Traffic on NH-27 face diversion to longer routes, tougher roads

Kanwar Yatra near Mohan Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Kanwar Yatra near Mohan Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

For the last three days, traffic had been re-directed on a stretch of the busy National Highway-27 (NH-27) to felicitate the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims. About a 150-km stretch from Rudaulin in Faizabad to Khalilabad area of Sant Kabir Nagar between Lucknow and Gorakhpur was out of bounds for traffic.

Senior officials at the state level said that there were no specific instructions issued from the state headquarters and the diversion has been done at the local level.

Commuters from Lucknow to Gorakhpur were advised to divert near Rudauli, about 90km from Lucknow. They were asked to go back to Barabanki and then take the road from Gonda. Local informed that this road is in bad shape with potholes at various stretches. The other option was to take the double-lane road to Milkipur and take the single road to Khajurahat to connect back to the outskirts of Faizabad.

Both options would extend travel hour by at least two hours.

On the other hand, commuters from Gorakhpur area stopped near Khalilabad in Sant Kabir Nagar district, about 37 km from Gorakhpur, and were asked to take either Balrampur route or Tanda route to connect back to the National Highway towards Lucknow. Policemen stopping traffic near Khalilabad said that they have been asked to divert traffic because of the Kanwar Yatra.

Asked about the route diversion, Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said that there are no such instructions from the headquarters and route diversion must have been done at the local level for traffic management.

SP Sant Kabir Nagar Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that there is a diversion for vehicles coming from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.

“The vehicles coming from Gorakhpur would have to turn from Khalilabad and go to Barabanki via Bakhira, Baansi, Sidharthnagar and Gonda. We have made the diversion since Monday and it would be there till Thursday. Those who have to go to Faizabad need to take another road or return from Barabanki,” Pandey said.

Meanwhile, SSP Faizabad, Sanjay Kumar said that the diversion on the Faizabad highway was only for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses, but keeping in mind the heavy traffic it is suggested that people coming from both the sides should avoid coming towards Faizabad and take other routes.

Kumar added that after assessing the traffic on Thursday they would take a decision on how long the heavy vehicles would not be allowed on the highway.

