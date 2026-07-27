Kanwar Yatra begins on July 30; UP govt orders extra buses, CCTV surveillance, 24×7 control rooms

From setting up round-the-clock control rooms, installing CCTV cameras for surveillance, plying additional buses to Haridwar and other key routes to improving facilities at bus stations, the Uttar Pradesh government has set in motion the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra which will start on July 30.

As lakhs of Kanwar pilgrims will hit the roads for the month-long Shravan pilgrimage, the government directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to augment bus services and strengthen passenger amenities at bus stations along the Kanwar routes anticipating a surge in pilgrims during the Shravan month.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh instructed officials to ensure the movement of Kanwariyas remains smooth while public transport services continue without disrupting the pilgrimage.

UPSRTC Managing Director Prabhu Narayan Singh said a 24×7 control room would be operational at every regional headquarters from the commencement of the yatra until its conclusion. The control rooms will monitor bus operations, coordinate with district administrations and respond to operational issues in real time, he added.

The corporation, he said, will deploy additional buses, particularly on the Haridwar route, which sees the highest number of Kanwar pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh. Services will also be increased, depending on demand, on routes connecting Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Officials have been directed to ensure that bus stations on Kanwar routes are equipped with drinking water, clean toilets, adequate seating, inquiry counters, public announcement systems, food stalls and proper sanitation to cater to the increased footfall.

Emphasising road safety during the pilgrimage, directions were issued to ensure drivers operating UPSRTC buses undergo mandatory breath analyser tests, buses adhere to prescribed speed limits and regional managers coordinate closely with district administrations and police authorities on traffic management and route diversions.

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According to officials, diversion plans issued by district administrations will be communicated immediately to all concerned regions through WhatsApp groups, telephone networks and other communication channels to minimise disruption to bus services.

The latest measures come after a series of review meetings chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in recent days, during which he ordered the closure of meat and liquor shops along Kanwar routes, strict enforcement of prescribed DJ sound and Kanwar height norms, enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras, drones and police patrolling, and strict action against those spreading rumours or fake news on social media.

Earlier, directions were also issued to districts to ensure adequate drinking water, toilets, street lighting, health camps, food safety, cleanliness and close coordination with neighbouring states and Kanwar associations for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Officials maintained that transport officials and employees have also been directed to maintain a “courteous approach” towards devotees and extend all possible assistance during the Yatra. Moreover, it was also emphasised that UPSRTC operations should not obstruct the Kanwar Yatra under any circumstances and that buses should ply only on alternative routes notified by the district administrations wherever diversions are in force.

4 temporary police stations, 58 outposts set up in Meerut zone

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Meanwhile, to ensure devotees’ safety and provide prompt police assistance during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, four temporary police stations and 58 temporary police outposts have been set up in the Meerut zone, officials said.

Meerut zone DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said these temporary stations and outposts have been set up with the aim of maintaining law and order along Kanwar routes and fairgrounds, managing crowds, ensuring rapid police response during emergencies and providing immediate assistance to devotees.

He said a temporary police station each was established in the zone’s four districts and several outposts — nine in Meerut, 17 in Bulandshahr, 11 in Baghpat and 21 in Hapur — have also been set up.

QR codes will be installed at each unit to provide pilgrims with information regarding routes and nearby facilities.

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Additionally, directives have been issued to ensure the availability of help desks and first-aid facilities at all outposts.

According to officials, all temporary police stations and outposts have been mapped using GPS coordinates to enable effective monitoring by the control room and senior officers.

Additionally, facilities such as communication systems, drinking water, electricity, lighting, furniture, and other essentials have been provided. — PTI inputs

Addressing a public gathering in Mainpuri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government over its handling of the annual pilgrimage, saying “no one can now stop the Kanwar Yatra”.

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The CM said lakhs of devotees would take part in the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Shravan.

Referring to the previous SP government, he alleged, “They had a problem even with saffron clothes. They did not allow the Yatra to take place and claimed that Shiva devotees would create riots.”

Contrasting it with the BJP government’s approach, he said the “double-engine government” would ensure the Yatra is conducted with full enthusiasm.

The CM said the state government would provide all necessary facilities for pilgrims and ensure that discipline and law and order are maintained throughout the yatra. “Facilities will be provided and discipline will be followed,” he added.