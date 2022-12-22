scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Kanshiram scheme: SDM, executive officer arrested for illegal house allottment in ’13

In 2013, an FIR was lodged following allegations that houses were allotted to people under the Manyawar Kanshiram Housing Scheme in violation of norms, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The accused SDM, Sunil Kumar, and EO Rajendra Prasad were posted in Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia districts, respectively.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Chandauli police have arrested a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and an executive officer (EO) in connection with the alleged anomalies found in house allotments made under the Manyawar Kanshiram Housing Scheme.

The accused SDM, Sunil Kumar, and EO Rajendra Prasad were posted in Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia districts, respectively.

In 2013, an FIR was lodged following allegations that houses were allotted to people under the Manyawar Kanshiram Housing Scheme in violation of norms, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Vinay Kumar Singh said.

“The FIR also alleged that houses were allotted to ineligible candidates, in lieu of money. Initially, the police investigated and filed a final report in the case. However, the complainant filed a protest application, following which, further investigation was conducted,” police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...

“On the basis of the probe findings, we arrested Sunil Kumar and Rajendra Prasad. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody,” Additional SP Singh said.

Kumar was posted as a nayab tehsildar in Chandauli when the alleged anomalies took place.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh said that in all, 11 people have been arrested in the case so far.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The houses were allotted to people around 2012, he said, adding that a petition in connection with this case was pending in the high court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 05:01:09 am
Next Story

Ensure Covid protocols at night shelters: UP Govt

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close