Beyond Kanshi Ram: Why Congress is reviving the legacy of its own ‘Dalit icon’ ahead of UP polls

UP Congress will celebrate the 118th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram on Sunday, April 5, with Meira Kumar attending as the chief guest. (File)

In a renewed push to consolidate Dalit support ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Congress has shifted focus to its own Dalit icon, former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, after having invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram earlier.

As part of its outreach, the party is organising a seminar and felicitation programme at the UP Congress headquarters in Lucknow on the eve of Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary on Saturday.

According to sources, the event will centre on his legacy of social justice, equality and inclusive development. Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Jagjivan Ram’s daughter Meira Kumar arrived in Lucknow on Friday and will attend the event as the chief guest. Senior party leaders and workers are expected to participate in large numbers, sources said.