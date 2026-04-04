Beyond Kanshi Ram: Why Congress is reviving the legacy of its own ‘Dalit icon’ ahead of UP polls

In a renewed push to consolidate Dalit support ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Congress has shifted focus to its own Dalit icon, former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, after having invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram earlier.
As part of its outreach, the party is organising a seminar and felicitation programme at the UP Congress headquarters in Lucknow on the eve of Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary on Saturday.
According to sources, the event will centre on his legacy of social justice, equality and inclusive development. Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Jagjivan Ram’s daughter Meira Kumar arrived in Lucknow on Friday and will attend the event as the chief guest. Senior party leaders and workers are expected to participate in large numbers, sources said.
The programme will include a discussion on Jagjivan Ram’s contribution to nation-building, followed by a samman samaroh (felicitation ceremony). According to party sources, the event is part of a broader effort to highlight Congress’s legacy leaders among Dalits.
Speaking to The Indian Express, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, “Woh humare bade Dalit neta hain jinko har varg maanta tha. (He is our great Dalit leader who was respected across sections). He served the country best at all levels — be it as agriculture minister during the Green Revolution, as Defence Minister or as Deputy Prime Minister. We are going to celebrate his birth anniversary in a grand way and his daughter Meira Kumar would be the chief guest.”
On the party marking Kanshi Ram Jayanti prominently, Rai said, “We are celebrating every individual who has worked to bring the deprived into the mainstream. The ideology of Kanshi Ram was propagated by Jagjivan Ram ji much before him. We will celebrate all such leaders.”
Another senior Congress leader said, “There had been a growing sentiment within the party that along with other icons, we should also promote our own icons.”
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The party has been organising ‘Samvidhan Sammelans’ across Uttar Pradesh as part of its Dalit outreach. One such event in Lucknow was addressed by Rae Bareli MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while others have been led by AICC General Secretary Avinash Pandey in Sitapur and Barabanki, focusing on constitutional values and social justice.
The move is seen as politically significant as Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next year, with all major parties trying to consolidate Dalit votes. Leaders within the INDIA bloc believe their improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was also due to a shift in Dalit support, making the community a key focus area in the run-up to the next state election.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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