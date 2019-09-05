Kanpur youth latest victim of ‘child-lifting’ mob attack

What would have been an uneventful journey to his relative’s home turned into a nightmare for a 28-year-old resident of Kanpur. On Wednesday, Asrauddin became the latest victim of child-lifting rumours. He, carrying goods bought from a market, was attacked by a mob after he was branded as a child kidnapper.

Since August 9, as many as 160 people have been arrested in 50 cases related to attacks on mistaken identities and spread of rumours across the state. Most of the attacks were triggered by social media misinformation.

Kanpur’s Chakeri police have registered an FIR against 40 unidentified people under IPC sections, including 147 (rioting) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). No one has been arrested.

“Asrauddin was going to his relative’s house after buying goods from a market. Some youths stopped him and started questioning him. A rumour circulated that he was a child-lifter after which several persons arrived. Police team rushed to the spot and rescued him.” said Station House Officer of Chakeri Ranjit Rai Police are trying to identify assailants through a video of the incident, he said.

In a similar incident in Jaunpur district, six people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old mentally challenged man on the suspicion of child abduction.

The incident took place at Phulwari village on Tuesday when the man, identified as Subhash from a neighbouring village, was allegedly attacked with sticks by a mob. He was held captive in a house, said police. Police rescued Subash.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified people on various charges, including attempt to murder, at Madioan police station.

Station House Officer of Madiyahun Dinesh Pandey said, “Subhash is undergoing treatment. We have arrested six people and produced them before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.”

Mos of the attacks triggered by child-lifting rumours have been reported from western and eastern parts of the state. These rumours are being circulated on social media platforms by miscreants.

According to the DGP headquarters, 46 people, mostly mentally challenged, have been injured in less than a month and a man has been killed.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar credited police for the “drastic” fall in such cases.

“There is drastic downfall in such cases because of the efforts by police. The FIRs are lodged even in the cases where violence did not occur. The community policing also helped in bringing down the incidents. Since last month, 160 persons have been arrested,” he said, adding that police can invoke the Nation Security Act in cases where victims have been critically injured.

The first case was reported in Mathura on August 9 when a mob attacked and injured a youth on child-lifting suspicion at Nagla Chandrabhan village.