A speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by a woman killed a scooter rider in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area on Saturday evening after ramming into and dragging his two-wheeler for several metres before it crashed into a roadside railing, the police said.
According to the police, Santosh Singh Chauhan, 55, was returning home from a market when the accident occurred. After hitting the scooter, the SUV went out of control and crashed into the garden of a nearby house. Two women who were travelling in the vehicle abandoned it and fled as people began gathering at the spot.
Police sources said a 24-year-old woman belonging to a business family who was suspected of driving the SUV at the time of the accident had been detained for questioning.
After receiving information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot in Awas Vikas Colony and shifted Chauhan to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
S M Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, said an FIR has been registered at the Kalyanpur police station and the SUV seized.
“We have traced the vehicle’s registered owner, and an inquiry is underway to establish who was driving it at the time of the accident,” said Keshav Kumar Tiwari, station house officer in Kalyanpur.
Chauhan resided in Kanpur’s Panki area. His son Rahul Singh reportedly reached the accident site shortly afterwards using the GPS tracker installed on his father’s scooter.
The police will send the SUV for a technical examination to ascertain the collision’s circumstances.
As people gathered at the spot following the crash, the two women allegedly got out of the SUV and left in another car driven by a man. He reportedly arrived there after the women called him to the spot.
SHO Tiwari said the police were verifying the circumstances under which the two women left the accident site and identifying the vehicle they used to flee.
The police sent the body for a postmortem examination.