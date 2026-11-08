A speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by a woman killed a scooter rider in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area on Saturday evening after ramming into and dragging his two-wheeler for several metres before it crashed into a roadside railing, the police said.

According to the police, Santosh Singh Chauhan, 55, was returning home from a market when the accident occurred. After hitting the scooter, the SUV went out of control and crashed into the garden of a nearby house. Two women who were travelling in the vehicle abandoned it and fled as people began gathering at the spot.

Police sources said a 24-year-old woman belonging to a business family who was suspected of driving the SUV at the time of the accident had been detained for questioning.