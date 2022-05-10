Kanpur: Woman dies by suicide inside shelter home after being questioned in theft case

A 32-year-old Unnao woman allegedly died by suicide inside the washroom of a women’s shelter home in Kanpur Monday. The police had brought the deceased and her minor daughter at the shelter home – Asha Jyoti Kendra – after questioning them in a case of theft.

Following the death, relatives of the deceased reached the mortuary and staged a protest.

“We are planning to conduct an inquiry to get all the facts in the case,” said DCP West (Kanpur) BBGTS Murthy. Sources said that senior police officials might recommend a magisterial inquiry into the case.

The police said that a local resident had filed a complaint at the Nawabganj police station suspecting that the daughter of the deceased woman stole jewellery from his house. The minor girl used to work as a domestic help in the complainant’s house.

“On the basis of the complaint, the domestic help was summoned to the police station. She came along with her mother Saturday. The woman and her daughter were told to return home before sunset and come again Sunday. The duo did not leave the police station and stayed back hoping that someone would come to pick them up,” said ACP Swaroopnagar (Kanpur) Braj Narayan Singh. He added that the police later took the woman and her minor daughter to the shelter home.

Kanpur District Probation Officer Jagdeep Singh said the woman and the minor girl were brought to the shelter home Monday around 2.15 am.

“The woman and her daughter were questioned in a theft case. Later, an FIR was lodged in the matter,” said Braj Narayan Singh. Notably, the FIR was lodged at 3.36 am on May 9 and the body of the woman was found hanging in the shelter home’s washroom only six hours later.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, the minor girl can be heard saying that she and her mother were beaten up at the police station. “I want justice for my mother,” the girl said.