Kanpur woman ends life weeks after husband’s death, video message surfaces

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Arti (alias Ekta), allegedly died by suicide at her Kanpur residence on Saturday, leaving behind a tragic WhatsApp status video expressing her inability to live without her late husband.

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kanpur, said police on Sunday. According to the police, the woman had lost her husband two weeks back following a prolonged illness. Police said the woman was alone at home when the incident took place.

The matter came to the fore after a relative of the victim, Arti alias Ekta, came across a video posted on her WhatsApp status on Saturday.

In the video, the woman is purportedly heard saying that parents had already passed away, and although she had come to terms with that loss, she would not be able to live without her husband. The woman repeatedly says in the video that she would not be able to continue living alone, said the police.