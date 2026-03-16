Kanpur woman ends life weeks after husband’s death, video message surfaces

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A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kanpur, said police on Sunday. According to the police, the woman had lost her husband two weeks back following a prolonged illness. Police said the woman was alone at home when the incident took place.
The matter came to the fore after a relative of the victim, Arti alias Ekta, came across a video posted on her WhatsApp status on Saturday.
In the video, the woman is purportedly heard saying that parents had already passed away, and although she had come to terms with that loss, she would not be able to live without her husband. The woman repeatedly says in the video that she would not be able to continue living alone, said the police.
According to the video, the woman also said that her last rites should be performed properly.
Confirming the development, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Akhilesh Singh, said that the woman’s relatives alerted the police about the video.
When they reached her residence in the PD Nagar area, the woman was reportedly found hanging inside the house, said the police. The victim’s husband, Alok alias Bablu, had died on March 2, said police.
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