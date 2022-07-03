2 Kanpur SHOs suspended following June 3 violence

A month after violence broke out in Kanpur over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet, the Kanpur Police Commissioner on Saturday suspended SHOs of Beckonganj and Bajaria police stations. A senior police officer said they were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Nawab Ahmed, the SHO of Beckonganj, and Santosh Kumar Singh SHO of Bajaria have been attached with Kanpur Reserve Police Lines, said a press release issued by Kanpur Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the in-charges of the two police stations have been suspended not over the June 3 violence. “Actions against them are linked with the events that took place after the violence,” he added without elaborating.

A senior police officer, meanwhile, said that action against the SHOs were taken for failing to identify and arrest the accused of the June 3 violence.

Six persons got injured in the violence that broke out in Beckonganj area June 3. Police have arrested local businessman Mukhtar Baba for allegedly financing one of the ‘main conspirators’ of violence, Hayat Zafar Hashmi.