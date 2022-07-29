Kanpur violence: NSA, Gangster’s Act invoked against main accused, 4 others

Stringent National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act were invoked on Thursday against the main accused and four others in the case of the June 3 violence in Kanpur’s Beckonganj area following a protest against remarks by a BJP leader about Prophet Mohammad.

Officials said that Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the main accused in the case, has been booked under the NSA, while four others, including Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, the owner of city-based restaurant chain Baba Biryani, have been booked under the Gangsters Act.

The Kanpur Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 60 people so far.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said, “On June 3, an incident happened in Kanpur and an attempt was made to disturb communal harmony. Taking swift action, the police have so far arrested 60 people. In continuation of that, the main accused who provided funding for the violence and gathered people in an attempt to disturb peace have been booked under the Gangsters Act.

Those booked under the Gangsters Act are Haji Mohammad Wasi, Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, Akeel Khichdi and Shafiq.” District Magistrate Vishak G said, “A report was received from the Kanpur Police Commissioner about the main accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi. An order was passed to invoke Section 3(2) of the National Security Act against him on Thursday.”

The police said that Hashmi, who is the chief of a local outfit, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association, is the main accused in the violence, while the others were involved in the conspiracy leading to the incident.

According to the MMA Jauhar Fans Association’s Facebook account, the outfit was founded in 2007 by Hashmi with the aim of “raising voice for social and civic problems like water supply, power crisis, roads and traffic issues”.

Mukhtar Baba, who is accused of financing Hashmi, was arrested on June 21.

A week later, at least three outlets of Baba Biryani in the city were sealed by the administration stating that samples collected from them allegedly failed the quality test in an Agra laboratory. Haji Mohammad Wasi, a city-based realtor, was also arrested for allegedly funding Hashmi.

Several of his properties are under the scanner of the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) and notices have been served on at least nine buildings belonging to him. The police had said that Wasi was one of the main conspirators and during questioning of several accused it came to light that he played a vital role in the violence. Wasi’s son Abdul Rehman was also arrested in the same case.