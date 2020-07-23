Kanpur encounter: Fake entry pass to Secretariat found on SUV, FIR against Vikas Dubey’s aide

Jaikant Bajpai (centre) is currently lodged in jail in Kanpur. Jaikant Bajpai (centre) is currently lodged in jail in Kanpur.

KANPUR police have registered an FIR against slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s business associate Jaikant Bajpai after a fake ‘entry pass’ to the UP Secretariat was found in an SUV seized from his possession.

Bajpai has been lodged in jail on charges of helping Dubey in the Bikru ambush, causing the death of eight policemen on the night of July 2. An inquiry was conducted after the police found the pass pasted on the windshield of an SUV found to be in the possession of Bajpai, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar P.

On July 20, the Kanpur police had arrested Bajpai on charges of conspiracy in the murder case of eight police personnel. A police team had gone to Bikru village to arrest Dubey in an attempt to murder case. Police arrested Bajpai for alleged providing Rs 2 lakh and 25 live cartridges to Vikas a few hours before the incident. Police suspect that these cartridges were used in the attack on the police team. Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of policemen, was gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur on July 10.

Police also said that as part of the conspiracy, on July 4 Bajpai was to take Vikas and his associates to a safe place after the crime. However, due to heavy police presence, Bajpai could not reach them and he left the three SUVs at Kakadeo locality and fled. The next day, Kakadeo police found these SUVs parked on the roadside at the Vijay Nagar intersection and the number plates were missing.

Police found that the vehicles were in Bajpai’s possession but registered in the names of his associates: Family members and close aides. He was questioned multiple times before being arrested. “Bajpai admitted that all three SUVs belongs to him but registered in the names of others. The vehicle – Fortuner – on which a fake entry pass to the Secretariat was pasted is registered in the name of one Rahul Singh. The vehicle’s documents have been checked and verified. It was purchased a few years ago. Rahul Singh has not turned up before the police yet. All three vehicles were seized,” said a senior police officer.

SSP Dinesh Kumar P said in a statement that the police recovered several luxury vehicles from Jai Bajpai’s possession. An inquiry was conducted and a report was sought from the section officer of the Secretariat with regard to the fake entry pass. “It has been confirmed that the pass is fake. A case is being registered against Bajpai and his associate Rahul Singh. It would be part of inquiry to find out how this pass was prepared and who others involved in the matter are,” said the SSP.

The case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) at the Kakadeo police station, the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd