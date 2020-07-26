Kanpur SSP among 15 IPS officers transferred

Sanjit Yadav was kidnapped and killed. Sanjit Yadav was kidnapped and killed.

A day after suspending 10 policemen, including an IPS officer, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Sanjit Yadav in Kanpur, the state government on Saturday transferred Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district. He was among the 15 IPS officers who have been transferred. A fortnight ago, Kanpur police found themselves in dock after gangster Vikash Dubey was shot dead in an alleged encounter.

Dinesh Kumar P has been made Jhansi SSP and replaced by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Aligarh Range, Preetinder Singh.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Opposition parties have derided the state government for “deteriorating” law and order.

Amethi SP Khyati Garg has been made Lucknow DCP . In the past one week, Amethi has been in news for two crime cases: the death of a woman who immolated herself in front of the Vidhan Sabha and the murder of an Armyman’s father allegedly by his neighbours.

DIG, Chitrakoot, Deepak Kumar has been made SSP/DIG of Ayodhya replacing Ashish Tiwari, who is now the new Jhansi SP (Railways).

Satya Narayan has been made IG of Chitrakoot Dham while Ashutosh Kumar, who was IG of Basti, is now the new IG of PAC headquarters in Lucknow. Deepak Ratan, IG of traffic, has been made IG of Aligarh range while SP, Economic Offences Wing, Satendra Kumar is now the new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Commandant, State Disaster Response fund (Lucknow), Yashveer Singh has replaced Satish Kumar as Jalaun SP. Satish Kumar has succeeded Yashveer Singh. Jhansi SSP D Pradeep Kumar will join as SP of EOW (Varanasi) while Lakhimpur Kheri SP Poonam will take charge as the new Commandant of 15 Battalion PAC, Agra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.