Three members of a family, including a 21-day-old newborn, were killed after the roof of two rooms in their house collapsed while they were asleep, trapping them under the debris in Kanpur early Sunday morning.
The police said the roof was in dilapidated condition and that wooden beams had been placed at several points to support the structure, suggesting it had weakened over time. The sudden collapse left the occupants with little time to escape, burying them under the rubble.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) S M Qasim Abidi said the mishap took place at around 8 am in the Panki Padav area.
Several people rushed to the house and informed the police. Residents and police personnel launched a rescue operation. After clearing the debris, rescuers pulled out all four family members trapped underneath and rushed them to a nearby hospital.
Doctors declared three of them dead, while the fourth victim, who sustained serious injuries, remains critical and is undergoing treatment.
The dead were identified as Vinodini Shukla, 60; her daughter-in-law Anshika Shukla, 28; and Anshika’s newborn son Aarav Shukla. Vinodini’s son Harsh Shukla, 32, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
“Harsh got married four years ago and runs an electrical goods shop in the locality,” said Dinesh Singh, Station House Officer of the Panki police station.
The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination after completion of the inquest proceedings. The post-mortem report is pending.
The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the roof collapse. Senior administrative and police officers also visited the spot to assess the situation.