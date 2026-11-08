Three members of a family, including a 21-day-old newborn, were killed after the roof of two rooms in their house collapsed while they were asleep, trapping them under the debris in Kanpur early Sunday morning.

The police said the roof was in dilapidated condition and that wooden beams had been placed at several points to support the structure, suggesting it had weakened over time. The sudden collapse left the occupants with little time to escape, burying them under the rubble.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) S M Qasim Abidi said the mishap took place at around 8 am in the Panki Padav area.