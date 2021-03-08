Kanpur: Rape-accused dies in jail a day after assault by villagers

The station officer of the area where the alleged sexual assault occurred said, “She [The girl] alleged that the accused raped her and also tied her neck [with a scarf] when she raised objections.”

A 35-year-old farmer in Kanpur district charged with rape and attempted murder died on Sunday, a day after he was sent to a temporary jail.

The accused, identified as Subodh Bajpai, was booked on Friday night for allegedly raping a girl and trying to strangle her with a scarf. The alleged incident took place in his village that evening. Bajpai’s family claimed that the following day he was brutally assaulted by villagers, including the girl’s family, before being handed over to the police.

The following morning, local people thrashed Subodh outside the village and left him outside his house. Kanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava said the public brought Bajpai, who was married and had three children, to the police station. “We got Subodh’s medical check-up done before producing him in court. Doctors did not mention anything about serious injuries on his body,” said the station officer.

Srivastava said the court sent him to judicial custody. He also pointed out that the doctors, in their report, did not mention anything about serious injuries. “We will get the FIR lodged into the death of Subodh after his family files complaint. We are also waiting for the autopsy report,” he added.

Kanpur Jail Superintendent RK Jaiswal said the accused was brought to the temporary jail in Chaubeypur. His medical report said the injuries sustained were not serious. “On his arrival, the jail doctor also examined him and allowed Subodh inside. In the morning, Subodh died in prison,” Jaiswal added.

Prison officials then informed Bajpai’s family about his death, and also alerted senior administrative and jail officials.

Bajpai’s father-in-law Ram Milan alleged that people from a particular community got the 35-year-old framed in the rape case. “A day after framing him in the case, they thrashed Subodh brutally and left him in the village. We took him to the police station, from where he was sent to a hospital. Doctors did not examine him properly and mentioned simple injuries in their report. Subodh’s death occurred due to severe beating and lack of proper treatment,” Ram Milan added.

Asked why a case of physical assault had not been lodged against those who assaulted Bajpai, the station officer said, “No one filed a complaint on the matter.”