Kanpur Protests: Notice to kin of accused on ‘illegal building’

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has served a notice to the mother of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, arrested in connection with the June 3 violence, asking why a building in her name should not be demolished for allegedly flouting rules.

The notice, addressed to Sayeeda Zafar, stated, “The party has construction on 200 square yards beyond two floors and is running a hostel there… You are expected to submit a written reply by June 30 at 12 noon at my office by being present there on why it (the hostel) should not be demolished. You can send a representative to submit the reply.”

The notice was put up outside the Poorvanchal Boys’ Hostel in the Kakadev area of Kanpur on Tuesday. “…As per a report by Regional Additional Engineer on June 14, you are building/have built/have started construction at 17/P/42, Hitkari Nagar, Kakadev without getting an approval under Section 14 of the Uttar Pradesh

Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973,” the KDA notice said.

Hashmi, who is the chief of a local outfit – Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association – was arrested along with three others from Lucknow on June 4, a day after clashes erupted in Kanpur over former BJP spokespersons’ remark against the Prophet.

Meanwhile, police were granted remand of all the four members of the outfit — Hashmi, co-accused Javed Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Rahil, and Mohammad Sufiyan — for two days.

“The four are in our remand from Wednesday. The remand will be over on Friday. We are questioning them,” said a senior police officer.

Kanpur Police had earlier said that they were looking into the role of Hashmi in the 2019 anti-CAA NRC protests.

As per MMA Jauhar Fans Association’s Facebook account, the outfit was founded in 2007 by Hashmi with the aim of “raising voice for social and civic problems like water supply, power crisis, roads and traffic issues”.

Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said 57 people have been arrested in connection with the June 3 violence.

“Further investigation is underway,” he added.