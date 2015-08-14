Kanpur Police’s ‘1 number’ service gets ISO certification

A “one-of-its-kind” service launched by the Kanpur Zone police for quick redressal of non-cognisable offences has been accorded the ISO 9001:2008 certification, Kanpur Police said.

The ‘1 Number Bharose Ka’, a comprehensive public grievance redressal service available over voice calling, WhatsApp, SMS and a mobile application aims to provide a “convenient” way to people by bringing the services of the police to their doorstep. “The idea behind launching such a service was to provide a quick response platform for common problems of the common man,” said Ashutosh Pandey, IG Zone, Kanpur, who conceptualised the service.

He said this is a unique service anywhere in India and the ISO certificate was awarded after a three-month observation period and will be reviewed routinely.

“As much as 90 per cent of the grievances are related to petty crimes and issues,” he said. “There is the Dial 100 for emergency services and now this has been launched for non-emergency services,” he said.

Officials said that usually, people have to approach a typist to get their application written or write it on their own, and doing so may also result in one losing their privacy.

They may also have to travel a long distance to submit their application and make subsequent visits to check the progress. All of this also consumes a lot of time and money.

This becomes a cause of concern especially for those from a poor background and may have to forego their daily wage. The service is especially aimed at helping women, senior citizens, school and college going students, working people, as well as people from a rural background, besides hearing- and speech-impaired people who can record a complaint video in sign language.

Pandey said once a call or a message is received, it is followed up by personnel who then take it up with the concerned police station. “We have set a 24 hour deadline for resolving complaints,” Pandey said.

As per the website, 24,736 Voice Call complaints, 17,718 SMS/WhatsApp complaints and 3,756 complaints through the application have been resolved.

The service is available in the nine Kanpur zone districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiyya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Jalon, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

