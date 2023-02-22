Kanpur Dehat police serve notice to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over ‘satirical’ song attacking UP government

The Kanpur Dehat police served a notice to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over a recently released song. It has been alleged that the song is a satire on the Uttar Pradesh government’s eviction drive that reportedly led to the death of a 45-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter this month.

A senior police officer said the notice has been issued based on a complaint filed by local residents, who accused Rathore of spreading “disharmony and tension” in society.

“On the basis of a complaint, a notice was issued to the singer on February 19 asking her to file a reply within three days. So far, we have not received any reply from her,” said the officer.

He added that they will wait for a few more days and then decide on the next course of action.

Initially, the police had sent the notice to the singer’s father-in-law’s residence in Ambedkar Nagar district. Later, they went to Rathore’s Delhi residence to serve her the notice.

यूपी में का बा

यूपी में झुठ्ठे केसों की बहार बा

यूपी में गरीब-किसान बेहाल बा

यूपी में पिछड़े-दलितों पर प्रहार बा

यूपी में कारोबार का बंटाधार बा

यूपी में भ्रष्टाचार ही भ्रष्टाचार बा

यूपी में बिन काम के बस प्रचार बा

यूपी में अगले चुनाव का इंतज़ार बा

यूपी में अगली बार भाजपा बाहर बा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 22, 2023

The officer said they have asked Rathore questions regarding her song as the video was uploaded from her account. “We asked her whether she had written the lyrics of the song and similar such questions,” he added.

Last week, Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha were burnt to death during an anti-encroachment drive at Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district.

The next day, the police registered an FIR against 39 people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), lekhpal (revenue officer), and the station house officer of the local police station. Two persons – lekhpal Ashok Singh and bulldozer driver Deepak – were also arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a magisterial inquiry and also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Kanpur divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar and additional director general (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh to probe the incident.