Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Kanpur Dehat police serve notice to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over ‘satirical’ song attacking UP government

A senior police officer said the notice has been issued based on a complaint filed by local residents, who accused Rathore of spreading “disharmony and tension” in society.

UP mein Ka Ba singer served noticeRathore has released “around 200 songs”, dealing with unemployment, labourers, farmers and the migration during lockdown, apart from traditional folk songs. (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter video/ @nehafolksinger)
The Kanpur Dehat police served a notice to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over a recently released song. It has been alleged that the song is a satire on the Uttar Pradesh government’s eviction drive that reportedly led to the death of a 45-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter this month.

Also Read |Is ladki mein ka ba: The million mutinies in Neha Singh Rathore’s songs

“On the basis of a complaint, a notice was issued to the singer on February 19 asking her to file a reply within three days. So far, we have not received any reply from her,” said the officer.

He added that they will wait for a few more days and then decide on the next course of action.

Initially, the police had sent the notice to the singer’s father-in-law’s residence in Ambedkar Nagar district. Later, they went to Rathore’s Delhi residence to serve her the notice.

The officer said they have asked Rathore questions regarding her song as the video was uploaded from her account. “We asked her whether she had written the lyrics of the song and similar such questions,” he added.

Last week, Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha were burnt to death during an anti-encroachment drive at Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district.

The next day, the police registered an FIR against 39 people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), lekhpal (revenue officer), and the station house officer of the local police station. Two persons – lekhpal Ashok Singh and bulldozer driver Deepak – were also arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a magisterial inquiry and also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Kanpur divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar and additional director general (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh to probe the incident.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:24 IST
