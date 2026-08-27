Plane crashes near Ganga in UP’s Kanpur, 1 dead

A training aircraft crashed on the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon.

It crashed in a field in Natthupurwa village. Officials said a trainee and an instructor were inside the aircraft. One of them was killed, though it is yet to be confirmed who died.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Officials are also trying to ascertain where the aircraft took off from. They said there are two training academies in Kanpur and Rae Bareli.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)