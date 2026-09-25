Kanpur murder: Husband was ‘in shock’ as wife sat in jail. Then he was arrested

For nearly three weeks, Shalu’s family believed she had been wrongly accused of her father-in-law Vineet Minocha’s murder. They had publicly demanded a fair investigation and tried repeatedly to speak to her husband, Subrat.

On Thursday, they were stunned to learn that Subrat had been arrested for allegedly plotting the crime.

“We always believed Shalu was innocent, but we never expected Subrat could be involved,” said her elder brother, Dheeraj Arora, a businessman who lives in Lucknow.

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“We had publicly demanded a fair investigation from the Kanpur police. But today’s revelation has left us shocked — that it was entirely Subrat’s plan,” he said.