Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Kanpur Meet | Rs. 70,000-cr worth MoUs signed: Govt

A government spokesperson said, “MoUs worth Rs 70,000 crore were signed on Sunday. Thirty one big investors and entrepreneurs were honored with certificates, shawls and symbols on the occasion."

The programme was inaugurated by Industrial Development Export Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday held a district-level investors’ summit in Kanpur and said memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 70,000 crore were signed.

UP State Industrial Development Authority CEO Mayur Maheshwari said, “An investment of 11,819 crore was ensured by UPCIDA and Rs 9,229 crore by MSME. We are hopeful that by the time we go to the UP Investors’ Summit, this figure will reach Rs 1 lakh crore.”

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
