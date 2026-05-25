ITBP jawan carried mother’s amputated hand to police. Fresh probe finds negligence by two hospitals

A fresh medical inquiry report has found “gross negligence” on the part of two private hospitals that allegedly delayed treating an ITBP jawan’s mother, resulting in her right hand being amputated. The report noted that critical delays and lapses in treatment ultimately led to the amputation.

An initial inquiry conducted by a medical panel constituted by Kanpur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was deemed inconclusive, with officials saying it failed to establish accountability for the alleged lapses in treatment. Authorities subsequently instructed the panel to submit a revised, point-by-point report fixing responsibility in the case.

“The fresh report has identified the delay in treatment by the hospitals as gross negligence. We are now proceeding to register a case against the two hospitals where the victim was treated,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Vipin Tada.

Police said the two facilities are Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.

The complainant, Vikas Singh from Fatehpur, is posted with the 32nd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Maharajpur in Kanpur.

Dozens of ITBP personnel reach Kanpur Police Commissionerate to protest after the Health department gives a clean chit to the hospital accused of negligence that led to the amputation of a jawan’s mother’s hand, Saturday. (ANI Photo) Dozens of ITBP personnel reach Kanpur Police Commissionerate to protest after the Health department gives a clean chit to the hospital accused of negligence that led to the amputation of a jawan’s mother’s hand, Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Last week, he brought his mother’s amputated hand in a thermocol box to the Kanpur Police Commissioner’s office, appealing for a probe into alleged medical negligence. Breaking down in tears at the Commissionerate, Singh had said it was the same hand with which his mother used to feed him.

On May 10, Vikas said he brought his mother, Nirmala Devi (56), to see a doctor in Kanpur after she faced trouble breathing. When her condition failed to improve, the doctor advised the jawan to admit her to a hospital; So, he took her to a private medical facility.

Story continues below this ad

The following day, Vikas said he noticed that his mother’s right hand had become swollen and turned black. “When I asked her what happened, she told me that a drip was inserted into a vein in her right hand for administering glucose and injections. After she developed swelling and severe pain, the hospital staff shifted the drip to her left hand,” Singh said.

He said when he questioned the doctors about the condition of her hand, he was assured that it was a temporary complication and would improve soon.

“But the pain in her hand did not subside. So I got my mother discharged from the hospital and admitted her to another private medical facility. The doctors there told us infection had spread. Three days later, on May 17, my mother’s right hand was amputated above the elbow to stop the infection from spreading,” Singh said.

Last Saturday, senior ITBP officials arrived at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate, along with several personnel, to raise concerns over the case.

Story continues below this ad

Initially, the presence of a sizeable contingent outside the police office triggered rumours that paramilitary personnel had “gheraoed” the commissionerate. But both the police and the ITBP denied the claims and clarified that the meeting had been scheduled in advance.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal had said there had been no confrontation or disagreement between the police and the paramilitary force. According to him, the ITBP Commandant and Medical Officer had been formally invited to discuss certain aspects of the inquiry so they could be re-examined in greater detail.

A police officer added that once reports of an alleged stand-off began circulating in the media, the ITBP Commandant was immediately asked to withdraw the personnel to avoid further misunderstanding.

The Commissioner said that in connection with the matter, a letter has been sent to the ITBP Headquarters and its Director General that a departmental and disciplinary inquiry should be conducted at the level concerned.