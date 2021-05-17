Kanpur man held for killing teen daughter, her minor boyfriend

Police recovered the bodies of the two from his house, along with an axe with which he allegedly killed them .

A 45-year-old truck driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his teenage daughter and a minor boy from his neighbourhood at his home in Kanpur. Police recovered the bodies of the two from his house, along with an axe with which he allegedly killed them.

Police said as a preliminary investigation, the girl and the boy were having an affair, and the girl’s family was pressuring her to stop seeing him.

According to police, the girl’s parents and her brother had left for Banda district on Saturday to attend a wedding. “The same day, the girl’s uncle, who lives nearby, came to know that a boy had entered the girl’s house after her family had left. He came and locked the door of the girl’s house from outside and informed her father on the phone,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

The boy’s father told mediapersons that he started looking for him on Sunday morning when his son did not return home. “The girl’s uncle told me that he has locked my son inside the house. He also said that the door of the house will be open only after the girls’ father will arrive… A few minutes later, the girl’s father arrived and went straight inside the house. He locked the door from inside… Fearing some untoward incident, I called other members of my family and also informed the police,” the boy’s father said.

Police arrived and forcibly opened the door of the house. They found the bodies of the two in a pool of blood, he added.

“The double murder took place over a love affair. The girl’s father has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered,” Kanpur Outer SP Ashtabhuja P Singh said.