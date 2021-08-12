Kanpur: Man ‘assaulted’, police say attack linked to last month’s incident with neighbour

A case was filed in Kanpur after some men allegedly assaulted and heckled a 34-year-old man from the minority community on Wednesday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun said the assault was related to an incident that happened a month ago between two families who live in a slum there.

ACP (Govindnagar) Vikas Pandey said the incident on Wednesday comes a month after cases were registered in the wake of a confrontation between families belonging to two different communities. “We had received complaints from both sides and had filed FIRs. The probe was underway… On Wednesday, some people from a Hindu outfit had come to meet one of the families involved in the dispute, demanding action on their behalf. While they were there, some locals caught hold of a man, who is related to one of the complaining families, and thrashed him. He was taken by police and is fine now. He submitted a complaint on the basis of which we have filed a case. We have named some locals for the assault and the case has been filed under IPC sections, including those pertaining to assault and rioting,” he said.

Kanpur DCP (South) Raveena Tyagi said that a woman member of one of the families in the dispute had lodged a complaint on July 12 against a neighbour couple, alleging assault. “The case was filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation,” Tyagi said.

The counter FIR was based on a complaint against the female member’s sons. “The case was filed after the complainant alleged harassment under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),” Tyagi said.

During investigation, a complainant from one of the families claimed she was put under pressure to convert her religion, said police.