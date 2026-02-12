Tobacco tycoon K K Mishra’s son arrested in Kanpur’s Lamborghini crash case

A CCTV footage of the Lamborghini car, owned by tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra, in Kanpur on Tuesday. (Kanpur Traffic Police/ANI Video Grab)

Kanpur Police Thursday arrested tobacco tycoon K K Mishra’s son, Shivam Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini Revulto crash in the city earlier this week.

On Sunday evening, the luxury vehicle rammed into several vehicles and injured four commuters in the Gwaltoli area. While no one suffered serious injuries, a Bullet motorcycle and an auto rickshaw were damaged.

A case had been lodged against Shivam under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 A (hurt by rash/negligent act) and 125 B (grievous hurt by rash/negligent act) among key charges.

An official at Gwaltoli police station confirmed to The Indian Express that Shivam Mishra was arrested from Kanpur this morning. He said the accused would be produced before the court by afternoon.