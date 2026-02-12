Tobacco tycoon K K Mishra’s son arrested in Kanpur’s Lamborghini crash case

Kanpur Police Thursday arrested tobacco tycoon K K Mishra’s son, Shivam Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini Revulto crash in the city earlier this week.
On Sunday evening, the luxury vehicle rammed into several vehicles and injured four commuters in the Gwaltoli area. While no one suffered serious injuries, a Bullet motorcycle and an auto rickshaw were damaged.
A case had been lodged against Shivam under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 A (hurt by rash/negligent act) and 125 B (grievous hurt by rash/negligent act) among key charges.
An official at Gwaltoli police station confirmed to The Indian Express that Shivam Mishra was arrested from Kanpur this morning. He said the accused would be produced before the court by afternoon.
Twists and turns in the case
Following the crash, the Mishra family had alleged it was a driver, and not Shivam, who was behind the wheel.
KK Mishra, whose company manufactures and supplies tobacco to leading gutkha manufacturers in Kanpur and other parts of the country, arrived in Kanpur on Wednesday. Accompanied by a driver named Mohan, Mishra addressed the media and claimed that his son was not driving the car but was sitting beside the driver. He also said his son was undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital.
The court declined to take Mohan into custody, observing that police had stated he was neither wanted in the case nor had his name emerged during the probe. According to the Prosecuting Officer, Kanpur, Nagendra Kumar Mishra, police, in its report, told the court that Shivam was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.
Santosh Kumar, who was posted as SHO of Gwaltoli police station, had told The Indian Express that the car first hit a stationary Bullet parked on the roadside before ramming into other vehicles. The motorcycle owner, Vishal Tripathi, was sitting on the bike while his cousin, Sonu Tripathi, was standing close by when the car hit the vehicle, leaving the duo injured.
The SHO was later removed from the post and sent to the Police Lines for not handling the matter as per legal procedures
The Mishra family lives in Delhi while their ancestral house is in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar locality.
