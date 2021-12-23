Kanpur: Labourer gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

A Kanpur court has convicted a 27-year-old labourer to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor Dalit girl when she was returning home from school in 2017.

The court held Javed alias Munna guilty on Monday after which he was taken into custody. Javed was out on bail.

“District and Session judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Javed. The court has also directed to give Rs 20,000 of the total fine to the victim,” government counsel Chandra Kant Sharma said.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to May 17, 2017 when the girls father, who works in Kanpur, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Javed alias Munna kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter when she was returning from school. The father claimed that his wife had informed him that Javed kidnapped the girl when she was near the house. The police initially lodged an FIR against Javed on charges of kidnapping. Two days later, police found the girl at Anwarganj railway station in Kanpur. She was alone and told that police that Javed left her at the railway station and fled, said the prosecution, adding that Javed was later arrested from his residence.

The girl recorded her statement before the magistrate on May 17, 2017. Based on it, the police added rape charges against Javed and filed a chargesheet on June 17, 2017.

During the trial, the court examined five witnesses from the prosecution side. The defence did not produce any witnesses.