Kanpur fire: Woman falls to death while escaping, 15-year-old boy dies of burns

A woman and a minor boy were killed after a fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Kanpur early Monday morning.
Police said the fire spread from the ground floor to the upper storeys through the staircase, trapping residents. Before rescue teams arrived, some tied sarees, dhotis and bedsheets together to make makeshift ropes and climb down, while others jumped from balconies in a desperate attempt to escape.
The fire broke out around 4.30 am at Radhika Apartment in Ramnarayan Bazaar, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI. The building, which has 12 flats and houses around 50-60 people, lacked adequate emergency exit facilities, police said. It stands on a road barely four metres wide, making rescue operations difficult.
The dead were identified as Rakhi Sahu, 48 and Pranjul Batham, 15. Police said Pranjul died of burn injuries while Rakhi died after her grip slipped as she was attempting to climb down from the third floor using a saree.
She fell on Vaibhav Gupta, 20, who was standing below the building. Gupta sustained serious spinal injuries and was referred to another hospital for treatment, said Reena Singh, Station House Officer of Philkhana police station.
Another person, who sustained burn injuries, is undergoing treatment in hospital, and their condition has been reported as stable by doctors.
How it started
Commissioner Lal said the fire control room received information about the blaze at 4.54 am. Fire tenders and teams from the Latouche Road and Colonelganj fire stations were rushed to the spot.
Firefighters found the ground-floor parking area engulfed in flames, with thick smoke spreading through the building.
Police said firefighters managed to rescue eight people trapped inside the building and shifted them to hospital for treatment.
Police said a subsequent inspection revealed that the blaze was reportedly triggered by electrical sparking in vehicles parked in the ground-floor parking area and spread to the upper floors through the staircase.
According to residents, the building was constructed around two years ago and has only one narrow staircase.
Mahesh Tiwari, a third-floor resident, said he woke up to the commotion and found smoke and flames spreading as soon as he opened his door. “We had no option but to escape through the adjoining building. We used a dhoti to climb down from the third floor to the second floor and then crossed over to the neighbouring rooftop using a wooden plank,” Tiwari said.
Another resident, Surendra Kashyap, said residents arranged ladders and wooden planks to rescue around 10-12 people.
Police said they will lodge a case against the builder and others responsible for negligence.
(With PTI inputs)