Kanpur fire: Woman falls to death while escaping, 15-year-old boy dies of burns

A woman and a minor boy were killed after a fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Kanpur early Monday morning.

Police said the fire spread from the ground floor to the upper storeys through the staircase, trapping residents. Before rescue teams arrived, some tied sarees, dhotis and bedsheets together to make makeshift ropes and climb down, while others jumped from balconies in a desperate attempt to escape.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am at Radhika Apartment in Ramnarayan Bazaar, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI. The building, which has 12 flats and houses around 50-60 people, lacked adequate emergency exit facilities, police said. It stands on a road barely four metres wide, making rescue operations difficult.