After 2 daughters, Kanpur engineer wanted a son. Then came a Rs 5 lakh deal

Accused Ram Kumar Verma had been posted at the electricity sub-station in Maudaha, Hamirpur, for the past six months. (Express Photo)

He was a father to two daughters, but a power department engineer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur desperately wanted a son. So, he allegedly offered a government nurse Rs 5 lakh to arrange a baby boy for him.

The alleged deal surfaced two months after the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) was arrested for trying to steal a newborn from a Community Health Centre (CHC).

Police said they found the link after examining ANM Geeta Devi’s call records, which showed that engineer Ram Kumar Verma, 40, had been in regular contact with her in the days leading up to her arrest. Verma’s phone location also placed him near the CHC in Ghatampur, Kanpur, at the time hospital staff caught Geeta allegedly attempting to take away the newborn.