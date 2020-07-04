Kanpur encounter: CM Yogi meets families of dead policemen, announces Rs 1 cr assistance for each

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to the slain police personnel in Kanpur on Friday. Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the police personnel killed in the encounter, along with a government job to a family member of each as well as extraordinary pension. (Express photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to the slain police personnel in Kanpur on Friday. Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the police personnel killed in the encounter, along with a government job to a family member of each as well as extraordinary pension. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Kanpur on Friday along with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and met the injured policemen, announced Rs 1 crore assistance for the families of each of the eight policemen who were killed in an encounter on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 at Bikaru village. The Chief Minister also met the family members of the dead policemen and expressed condolence.

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in the village by the henchmen of a criminal who suffered two casualties in a firefight later, officials said.

“Some of the weapons which the culprits had fled with have been recovered. None of those responsible for this heinous act will be let off and the sacrifice of the slain policemen will not be allowed to go in vain. The brave jawans were killed while they had gone for carrying out a raid as part of their duty,” the Chief Minister added.

Adityanath, who said the sacrifice of policemen would not go in vain, also announced extraordinary pension for the families of the martyr policemen and said one family member of each would be given a government job.

“We have assured the families that the government is with them in this hour of loss,” the chief minister said.

He said the culprits would be punished as per the law and said the state government was conducting a drive against mafias and criminals and the police team was taking action as part of this, when the unfortunate incident happened.

He said apart from being committed to the safety of each citizen, the government would stand by all those responsible for maintaining order.

The Chief Minister said policemen were working day and night for the security of the 24 crore people in the state.

