Kanpur Demolition | Arrogance of power: Rahul, Akhilesh slam BJP govt in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president on Tuesday slammed the BJP over an incident in which a 46-year-old woman and her daughter allegedly immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur district.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “When the arrogance of power takes away the people’s right to live, it is called dictatorship. My mind is disturbed by the incident in Kanpur.”

“This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of cruelty of this government. India does not accept this,” he said.

In a tweet, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the whole of Uttar Pradesh is facing injustices at the hands of the BJP government. “The arrogance of power has burnt alive a family,” the former chief minister said.

The SP claimed that a delegation sent by the party to meet the victims was not allowed to reach the village and was detained.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “No amount of condemnation is enough for the heart-wrenching incident in Kanpur. We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victim’s family should get justice and strict action be taken against the culprits,” she said in a tweet.

Relatives and family members of the mother-daughter duo who allegedly died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, sit on ‘dharna’, in Kanpur Dehat district. (PTI) Relatives and family members of the mother-daughter duo who allegedly died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, sit on ‘dharna’, in Kanpur Dehat district. (PTI)

What CM said on demolition last year

On April 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “If a poor person builds a house on government land by encroachment, then the administration will not remove it till a safe house is provided to them. There are arrangements for this… And if it is not in a reserved category, then it will not be demolished, but will be given on a lease at the same place.”