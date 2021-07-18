Kanpur Dehat: Women accuse police team of misbehavior, probe ordered

A probe was ordered in Kanpur Dehat district after some women complained that a police team had misbehaved with them.

A probe was ordered in Kanpur Dehat district after some women complained that a police team had misbehaved with them. However, the state police denied the claim and accused the women of misbehaviour instead. Several purported videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Speaking on the incident, Kanpur Dehat SP Keshav Kumar Choudhary said that the incident is being probed by the local Circle Officer. “An outpost-in-charge had gone to search for an accused at a village in the Bhognipur police station area. When he reached the village, he had an argument with a woman – a photograph of which has gone viral on social media. When the police team was searching for the accused, a youth misbehaved with them. He was being brought to the police station over his misconduct when his family members came out and started misbehaving with our team. A scuffle ensued during which the photograph was taken,” the SP said.

“The woman alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her and was forcefully taking her family members away. If anyone is found guilty, departmental action will follow,” the officer added.

The SP claimed that the viral photograph misrepresents the whole issue. “There is a video as well. In the clip, the woman is seen as the aggressor,” Choudhary said.

In the purported photograph, Sub-Inspector Mahendra Patel is seen in a scuffle with the woman.

In another purported video, a man is heard saying that the policemen have beaten up people. “Come and take statements of everyone… You have beaten everyone… You are beating up children…” In the same video, the policeman is heard saying, “You have misbehaved with the police. You don’t have any shame.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday tweeted a purported photograph of the incident with a caption saying that misbehaviour of some men in uniform has tarnished the image of the entire police force. “Due to the misbehaviour of some policemen favoured by the BJP government, the image of the whole police force is being tarnished. There is no dearth of misrule under BJP. Condemnable,” he tweeted.

Late on Saturday night, Sub-Inspector and outpost in charge Mahendra Patel was attached to the police lines. “This has been done to ensure a fair probe into the matter,” said the SP.