Kanpur Dehat: 2 cops ‘attacked’ by woman complainant’s in-laws, 4 held

The woman, who has got an FIR registered against her in-laws for dowry harassment, was made to leave her in-laws' house.

A police sub-inspector (S-I) and a head constable were injured after they were attacked allegedly by the in-laws of a woman in a Kanpur Dehat village, where they had gone to resolve a domestic violence case.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the two cops had visited Rasoolabad area along with the woman. Police have so far arrested four persons and nine others have also been booked. While heavy police force has been deployed in the village, officials said they could invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

“After a woman, identified as 26-year-old Shah Begum, filed a complaint of domestic violence at Kahinjari police outpost, Sub-Inspector Gajendra Pal and Head Constable Samar Singh went to help the woman at her in-law’s house. While the policemen tried to resolve the matter, women in the house started misbehaving with the policemen. The in-laws became violent and started pelting stones at the S-I and the head constable. They both suffered injuries and are admitted in hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger,” said SP (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary.

The woman, who has got an FIR registered against her in-laws for dowry harassment, was made to leave her in-laws’ house.

“The woman, who returned to her parent’s house in the same village, approached the local unit of the women commission. On Thursday, a member of the Commission directed us to make sure the matter is resolved and Shah Begum is safely taken to her in-law’s house as this is what she wanted. The next day, the police officials spoke to her in-laws and they agreed to take her back. However, on Saturday night she came back to the police outpost and informed that she was again thrown out of her in-law’s house,” said the SP.

The police team then decided to escort the woman back to her in-laws and resolve the matter once again. “However, they were attacked as the accused started pelting stones at them. A brick hit S-I Pal on his head and he fell unconscious. By the time another police team reached, the accused had fled. An FIR under several IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), has been registered,” said the SP.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamsher, Ali Sher, Haseeb and Mohammad Talha. The nine others named in the FIR include the woman’s husband, Amzad Ali, and father-in-law, Rafeeq Ali. Both of them are absconding, said police.