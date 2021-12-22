Kanpur court sends man to jail for 10 years for kidnapping, raping minor girl

The minor girl was then a student of Class XI and Javed’s sister was her classmate.

A local court of Kanpur has sentenced a 27-year-old labourer to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor Dalit girl when she was returning home from school in 2017. The court held Javed, alias Munna, guilty Monday morning after which he was taken into custody. Javed was out on bail.

Government counsel Chandra Kant Sharma said, “District and Session Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava sentenced Javed to 10 years imprisonment in a rape and kidnapping case Monday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.”

He added that the court has directed to give Rs 20,000 from the fine amount to the victim. The court examined five prosecution witnesses while the defense did not produce any.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to May 17, 2017 when the victim’s father, who works at a private firm in Kanpur, filed a complaint with the police stating that his neighbour Javed had kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter when she was returning from school.

He also said that his wife had informed him that Javed had kidnapped the girl when she was close to the house. The police had lodged an FIR against Javed on charges of kidnapping.

The prosecution added, two days later, the police found the girl from Anwarganj railway station in Kanpur all by herself. Javed had left her at the railway station alone and escaped. He was later arrested from his residence.

The girl’s statement was recorded before the magistrate in which she said that on May 17, 2017, Javed met her while she was returning home from school. He took her to a place in Anwarganj area on the false pretext of introducing her to his family.

He then forcibly kept her in an isolated house for two days and also sexually assaulted her without her consent. The victim also said in her statement that Javed threatened to kill her parents if she raises an alarm.

On the basis of girl’s statement, the police added rape charges in the case and filed the chargesheet against Javed on June 17, 2017.