Kanpur cop who attempted suicide remains critical

A day after Kanpur SP City (east) Surendra Kumar Das attempted suicide by consuming poison over “family issues”, his condition remained critical on Thursday despite “a little improvement”.

At the time of filing this report, he is being attended to by a three-member team headed by Dr Pranav Ojha, specially flown in from Mumbai.

“The doctors today said that they would be able to tell anything only after at least 72 hours. He is still critical, but has shown a little improvement since yesterday,” said of the Cantonment police station house officer (SHO) Lalit Mani Tripathi.

According to SSP Anant Deo, Das, before losing consciousness, had confirmed to doctors on Wednesday that he had consumed sulphas, a poison. A suicide note recovered from his room pointed to family issues.

“The letter stated that he was doing (taking his life) because of family issues. The letter was addressed to his wife and further stated that he loved her a lot. At the end of the letter, it stated that no one else was responsible for it (suicide),” the SHO said, adding that there was a lot of other “fake” reports in the media, which should be avoided at a time when the person is in hospital.

Earlier in the day, ADG Kanpur (zone) Avinash Chandra said, right now their whole focus is on providing Das best medical facilities. The circumstances in which he took the step is a matter of investigation which would be conducted later, ADG added.

