Kanpur clashes: Police put up posters of accused, shut petrol pump for ‘selling fuel in bottles’

The KANPUR district administration on Monday suspended the operation of a petrol pump in the Beckanganj area of the city after CCTV footage showed people taking fuel in bottles from the filling station ahead of the Friday’s clashes where petrol bombs were hurled.

Police have also started putting up posters carrying photos of those allegedly involved in the clashes.

“During scrutiny of CCTV footage, our team found that people were taking petrol in bottles from a petrol pump located in the area where clashes took place. Since the sale of petrol in bottles is prohibited, the sale licence of the petrol pump has been suspended till further inquiry,” said District Supply Officer (Kanpur) Jitendra Pathak.

A police officer said that since petrol bombs were used in the clashes, so they were trying to find out from where the accused sourced fuel.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Clashes erupted in parts of Kanpur on Friday during a protest against statements made against the Prophet, purportedly by BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a TV debate on May 27. Sharma was suspended by the BJP on Sunday.

Police on Monday arrested nine more persons, taking the total number of arrests in Friday’s clashes to 38. Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

To seek information from the public, police have also released posters carrying photographs of 40 suspects.

Police have promised to not reveal the names and identities of the informer.

“We have identified about 100 more stone-pelters and rioters through CCTV footage and video clips… Search operations are underway and raids are also being conducted at all possible hideouts to arrest rioters at the earliest… We decided to put up posters carrying the photographs of the accused in different parts of the city because police have no information about them,” said Joint Commissioner, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Pramod Kumar, said, “Twenty five hoardings having photographs of about 20 key accused, who allegedly took part in the June 3 violence, will be put up at prominent places in and around the affected areas and neighbouring pockets.”

Fourth FIR against social media handles

Police on Monday lodged a fresh FIR against eight persons – one Facebook account and seven Twitter handles — for allegedly spreading fake and provocative content about the June 3 violence.

The FIR has been lodged against the operators of Twitter handles – ‘JabirHu77384802’, ‘AlimehdiRizvi7’, ‘ullahghau$’, ‘ShoaibK89544990’, ‘moinudd15175525’, ‘mullaburhan’, and ‘ShamsTabrezQ’ – and one Amit Singh Yadav of Mahoba, said Additional CP (Crime) Sureshrao A Kulkarni. The case has been lodged under IPC sections 505 ( statements conducing public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication). Police have also invoked Information Technology Act against the accused.

This is the fourth FIR registered in connection with the clashes.

On Sunday, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DCP Sanjeev Tyagi, was constituted to investigate the clashes. Police also constituted three more SITs to assist the eight-member SIT. The first special team, comprising four members and headed by Additional DCP (East) Rahul Mithas, is examining the CCTV footage. Another five-member special team headed by Assistant CP Swaroop Nagar and Brijnarain Singh is investigating the sale of petrol in bottles from a petrol pump. The third special team headed by Assistant CP (Cantonment) has been tasked with monitoring social media posts. —With PTI