Kanpur Clash Police to probe prime accused role in CAA stir

KANPUR police on Thursday said that they would look into the role of Hayat Jafar Hashmi, arrested for last Friday’s clashes in the city, in the 2019 anti-CAA NRC protests.

“Hayat Jafar Hashmi’s role in the 2019 violence was earlier looked into, but he was not booked in any case. We have now found some lead that he had allegedly incited people during the 2019 protest. We will soon start collecting evidence of his alleged involvement,” a senior police officer said.

Hashmi, who is the chief of a local outfit – Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association – was arrested along with three others from Lucknow on Saturday, a day after clashes erupted in Kanpur over former BJP spokespersons’ remark against the Prophet.

All the four — Hashmi, his associates Javed Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Rahil, and one Mohammad Sufiyan – are currently in judicial custody. Police claimed Hashmi is the “main conspirator” behind Friday’s clashes.

“We have sought 14 days police remand of all the four accused for interrogation. The court will hear the matter on Friday,” Joint Police Commissioner (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

As per MMA Jauhar Fans Association’s Facebook account, the outfit was founded in 2007 by Hashmi with the aim of “raising voice for social and civic problems like water supply, power crisis, roads and traffic issues”.

The association claims to run several campaigns concerning social issues like rape, riots etc. and says that it has always stood up for peace in the city.

Meanwhile, police arrested one more person, taking the total number of arrests in connection with Friday’s clash to 55.

Amid allegations that innocent persons were being booked for Friday clashes, police on Thursday formed a four-member committee to look into the evidence provided by the family of the accused. The committee, which will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Tiwari, includes DCP (East) Pramod Kumar, DCP West BBGTS Murthy and Additional Police Commissioner Akmal Khan.

According to sources, police have received several applications from the family members of the accused, claiming that they were being falsely charged.

Varanasi Commissioner Police Vijay Singh Meena has urged people to provide proof to establish that the accused were not involved in the violence.