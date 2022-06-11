scorecardresearch
Kanpur clash: Four accused sent to three-day police custody

The Kanpur police arrested all four persons from Lucknow, a day after clashes broke out in Kanpur on June 3 during a protest against statements made against the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate on May 27.

By: Express News Service | Kanpur |
June 11, 2022 5:51:44 am
All four accused were lodged in Kanpur district jail.

A local court has sent four prime accused for last Friday’s clashes in Kanpur to police custody for three days. The police had sought 14 days’ custody to “question them in detail about their links, conspiracy behind the clash and also money trail.”

“The police custody of all four persons began on Friday,” said Joint Police Commissioner, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari.
Four accused are Hayat Jafar Hashmi, chief of a local outfit, Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, UP chairman of association Javed Mohammad Khan, member of association Mohammad Rahil and one Mohammad Sufiyan of Kanpur. All four accused were lodged in Kanpur district jail.

