Upset over CCTVs at home, how Kanpur woman ‘plotted’ father-in-law’s murder

Shalu Minocha, 35, had been upset with her father-in-law for some time.

Vineet Minocha, a 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman, “controlled” the household finances. According to police, Shalu claimed she had to ask him for money even for small expenses.

Then, about two weeks ago, Vineet allegedly installed four CCTV cameras in the drawing room of their home in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur. He told the family the cameras were meant to ensure their safety.

Shalu, police said, was distressed by the cameras, claiming it stripped her of her privacy.

Then, on Saturday night, Vineet was killed.

The crime was discovered around 4 am the next day when Shalu, her husband Subrat and their child came home and found the main door open. Inside, Vineet lay dead in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor — he had been stabbed repeatedly.