Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Kanpur businessman, 5 others get life in jail for wife’s murder

The court acquitted Piyush’s mother, Poonam, and his two brothers — Kamlesh and Mukesh — for want of evidence. Piyush's father, Om Prakash Shyam Dashani, who was also named in the chargesheet, however, died during the trial. 

Police later traced the car and found her dead. Police came to know that Piyush had extramarital affairs and allegedly planned the murder to marry his girlfriend," the prosecution said.

Eight years after a woman was found murdered with multiple stab injuries in a car in Kanpur, a court on Friday sentenced her husband and local businessman Piyush Shyam Dashani, his friend Manisha Makhija and his four associates to life imprisonment. The court on Thursday convicted the six of kidnapping and killing Jyoti.

“The court on Friday announced the quantum of sentence. Along with Piyush, the court also sentenced Piyush’s friend Manisha Makhija and his four associates – Awadesh, Ashish, Sonu and Renu Kannojia – to life imprisonment,” district government counsel (Kanpur) Dilip Awasthi said.

According to the prosecution, Jyoti was kidnapped on July 27, 2014, while she was returning home with Piyush. “People, who kidnapped Jyoti, were Piyush’s associates. After she was kidnapped, Piyush went to the police station and told that his wife Jyoti was kidnapped. Police later traced the car and found her dead. Police came to know that Piyush had extramarital affairs and allegedly planned the murder to marry his girlfriend,” the prosecution said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 05:36:32 am
