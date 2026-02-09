Lamborghini loses control and rams into vehicles in Kanpur; 4 injured, police probe on

A view of the black Lamborghini that hits several people near the Rev 3, at Gwaltoli police station in Kanpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

A leading tobacco supplier’s son allegedly rammed his Lamborghini into several vehicles in Kanpur, leaving four people injured. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kanpur City’s Gwaltoli area. A Bullet motorcycle was also damaged in the impact.

Police said a case has been lodged against the businessman’s son on various charges, but no arrest has been made yet. The car has been seized.

SHO of Gwaltoli police station, Santosh Kumar, told The Indian Express the accused has been identified as 45-year-old Shivam Mishra, who lives in Delhi with his father K K Mishra and other family members. Shivam also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.