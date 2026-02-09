Lamborghini loses control and rams into vehicles in Kanpur; 4 injured, police probe on

A leading tobacco supplier’s son allegedly rammed his Lamborghini into several vehicles in Kanpur, leaving four people injured. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kanpur City’s Gwaltoli area. A Bullet motorcycle was also damaged in the impact.
Police said a case has been lodged against the businessman’s son on various charges, but no arrest has been made yet. The car has been seized.
SHO of Gwaltoli police station, Santosh Kumar, told The Indian Express the accused has been identified as 45-year-old Shivam Mishra, who lives in Delhi with his father K K Mishra and other family members. Shivam also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.
The SHO said the car first hit a stationary Bullet motorcycle parked on the roadside before ramming into other vehicles. The motorcycle owner, Vishal Tripathi, was sitting on the bike while his cousin, Sonu Tripathi, was standing close by when the car hit the vehicle, leaving the duo injured.
Speaking to the media, Sonu said it was a busy road with heavy traffic but the man was allegedly driving the car rashly and at high speed.
Angered by the accident, passersby and local shopkeepers gathered around the car. The driver, Shivam, however, remained sitting inside the damaged car until his private security guards and police arrived there. Police and the guards took him to the hospital, along with the others injured.
The SHO told The Indian Express that the car has been seized and sent for technical inspection as part of legal proceedings. The case has been lodged under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 A (hurt by rash/negligent act) and 125 B (grievous hurt by rash/negligent act) among key charges. The investigation is on and action would be initiated on the basis of the primary findings, he added.
SHO Kumar said the Mishra family lives in Delhi while their ancestral house is in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar locality. Shivam had come to Kanpur house, he said. Sources said the Mishra family is a manufacturer and biggest supplier of tobacco to leading tobacco manufacturers in Kanpur.
“We have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR against the Lamborghini’s driver,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Archana Singh. “All evidence will be thoroughly verified during the course of the investigation.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Atul Kumar Srivastava, confirmed that the vehicle belongs to business tycoon K K Mishra and has been told his son was driving the car. He said the car driver would be questioned during the investigation.
