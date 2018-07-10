Kanpur: Bodies of all six boys who drowned in Ganga found, sent for post-mortem

Police have recovered bodies of three more boys who drowned in Ganga River in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon. Bodies of three other children were already recovered Sunday late night, a police official added.

The boys had gone to take a bath in the river when the incident happened, the police added. “A few locals informed us about the incident. The boys went deep into the river and drowned. The deceased have been identified as Aman (12), Anshu (10), Baba (8), Poone (13), Aditya (12) and Abhishek (14). A seventh boy, identified as Shahibe Alam, was also with them, but managed to swim to the bank. Usually there are fishermen around, but nobody was present when the incident happened,” said station house officer of Kohna police station, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Hallet hospital for postmortem where the report confirmed drowning as the cause of death, he added.

